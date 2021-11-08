It’s been only 30 minutes, but so far Tennessee hasn’t missed a beat without running back Derrick Henry.

Aided by a pair of Matthew Stafford interceptions, the Titans have a 21-3 lead over the Rams at halftime.

The Rams held a 3-0 lead after the first quarter. But back-to-back picks had disastrous results for L.A. and put Tennessee in control.

Stafford’s first pick came on third-and-4 from the L.A. 10, as he tossed an ill-advised pass to the middle of the field after being spun around in the end zone by defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Linebacker David Long was there to intercept the pass, bringing it back to the 2-yard line. A play later, Ryan Tannehill hit tight end Geoff Swaim for a touchdown.

On Stafford’s next pass, he threw an interception to safety Kevin Board, who returned the pick for a touchdown.

The Titans added a third second-quarter touchdown when quarterback Ryan Tannehill showed his old receiver skills, keeping a bootleg on fourth-and-goal from the 1 for an easy touchdown. The Rams bit hard on the fake to running back Adrian Peterson, giving Tannehill a clear running lane.

Tannehill finished the first half 12-of-16 passing for 76 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also has two carries for three yards with his TD.

Peterson has five carries for 10 yards.

But defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was the player of the half and is making a good case for defensive player of the week. He had 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and another quarterback hit for Tennessee. Defensive end Denioco Autry also had a sack in the first half.

Stafford is just 9-of-16 passing for 62 yards. Darrell Henderson has eight carries for 48 yards, plus two catches for 1 yard. Cooper Kupp leads the Rams with four catches for 30 yards.

Tennessee will have the ball first to start the third quarter.

Sunday Night Football: Titans leading Rams 21-3 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk