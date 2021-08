Sunday Night Football Schedule: How to watch, TV, Live stream, kick off times for 2021 NFL Season

The 2021 NFL season begins on Thursday, September 9 with a game between the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for the complete 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule. Stream every game live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App, all season long.

2021 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

3, September 26 – Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts vs San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings

Week 9, November 7 – Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Rams

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills vs New Orleans Saints

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Football Team vs Dallas Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

