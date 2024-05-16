Sunday Night Football schedule kicks off with Rams visiting Lions
Last season's Wild Card game between the Rams and the Lions was a thriller and the two teams will square off again on the first Sunday night of the NFL season.
The Lions won that game 24-23 to begin a trip that ended in the NFC Championship Game and the matchup on Sunday Night Football will be an early gauge of two teams with aspirations of postseason success.
Both teams will make other appearances on Sunday night. The Lions will visit the Texans in Week 10 while the Rams will be at home against the Eagles in Week 12. The Texans and Eagles are also scheduled for multiple appearances and those four teams are joined by the Chiefs, Bills, Cowboys, Jets, and 49ers. The Cowboys are scheduled for three Sunday night games.
The schedule is not set in stone. NFL flexible scheduling procedures allow for up to two changes to the schedule from Week Five to Week 10 and the league can change any games from Week 11 to Week 17, although the moves must be made no later than 12 days in advance and after consultation with broadcasters. The Week 18 matchup is determined after Week 17's games have been played.
The full Sunday Night Football schedule for the 2024 season is:
Week One: Rams at Lions
Week Two: Bears at Texans
Week Three: Chiefs at Falcons
Week Four: Bills at Ravens
Week Five: Cowboys at Steelers
Week Six: Bengals at Giants
Week Seven: Jets at Steelers
Week Eight: Cowboys at 49ers
Week Nine: Jaguars at Eagles
Week 10: Lions at Texans
Week 11: Colts at Jets
Week 12: Eagles at Rams
Week 13: 49ers at Bills
Week 14: Chargers at Chiefs
Week 15: Packers at Seahawks
Week 16: Buccaneers at Cowboys
Week 17: Dolphins at Browns
Week 18: TBD