Sunday Night Football: Saquon Barkley, Darren Waller are active

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is dressed for Sunday Night Football. He was not among the team's inactives.

Barkley returns after missing the past three games with a sprained ankle. He injured his ankle in the Giants' Week 2 victory over the Cardinals.

He has 38 touches for 155 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Giants tight end Darren Waller also will play after missing practice earlier in the week with a a groin injury. He was questionable to play.

The Giants' inactives are quarterback Daniel Jones (neck), left tackle Andrew Thomas (left hamstring), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), safety Bobby McCain, safety Gervarrius Owens, offensive tackle Matt Peart (shoulder) and defensive lineman D.J. Davidson.

The Bills will have tight end Dawson Knox, who was questionable with a wrist injury. He has 11 catches for 75 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Bills' inactives are safety Damar Hamlin, cornerback Dane Jackson (foot), linebacker A.J. Klein, offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, offensive lineman Alec Anderson and tight end Dalton Kincaid (concussion).

Either Kaiir Elam or Ja’Marcus Ingram will start at cornerback in Jackson's spot.