Sunday Night Football: Saints lead Buccaneers 6-0 at halftime

Since Tom Brady arrived on the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay hasn’t defeated New Orleans in the regular season.

Things could change in the second half. But at this point, the Buccaneers haven’t done much of anything on offense and trail the Saints 6-0 at halftime.

Defensive end Cam Jordan has a pair of sacks and another two tackles for loss, leading the way for the Saints. New Orleans allowed just 124 total yards in the first half, with 3.6 yards per play.

Tampa Bay’s only real chance to score came with 6:25 in the second quarter, as kicker Ryan Succop missed a 45-yard field goal wide left.

Tom Brady is 16-of-23 for 118 yards.

But Tampa Bay’s offense has some significant injury concerns. Receiver Chris Godwin is questionable to return with a knee injury and Mike Evans is doubtful to return with a hamstring injury.

On the other side, the Saints are without their head coach and offensive play-caller in Sean Payton, who tested positive for COVID-19. But quarterback Taysom Hill is 9-of-16 passing for 122 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara has six carries for 18 yards plus a pair of catches for 13 yards.

The Buccaneers will have the ball first to start the second half. If they win, they’ll clinch the NFC South.

