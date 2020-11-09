The Saints didn’t seem to take kindly to those who picked the Buccaneers to win the NFC South. New Orleans reminded everyone who has won the division the past three seasons and who the favorite is this season.

The Saints crushed the Buccaneers 38-3 on Sunday Night Football.

The Saints moved to 6-2 in the division, while the Bucs fell to 6-3. But New Orleans has swept the Bucs, so it holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Saints won the first meeting, 34-23, in the season opener. The Bucs could only wish that Sunday night was that close.

It was a blowout from start to finish as the Saints imposed their will.

The Saints gained 420 yards against the league’s third-rated defense, while holding the Bucs to 194 yards. It was so dominant that former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston got mop-up duty for the Saints.

The Saints led 31-0 at halftime.

Drew Brees went 26-of-32 for 222 yards and four touchdowns. He threw touchdown passes of 14 yards to Tre'Quan Smith, 7 yards to Adam Trautman, 12 yards to Emmanuel Sanders and 3 yards to Josh Hill. Alvin Kamara also had a 1-yard touchdown run.

Michael Thomas returned to catch five passes for 51 yards, and Taysom Hill did a little of everything with seven rushing attempts for 54 yards, two pass completions for 48 yards and one catch for 21 yards.

Tom Brady was 22-of-38 for 209 yards and three interceptions. David Onyemata, Malcolm Jenkins and Marcus Williams had picks for the Saints. Brady was sacked three times, including twice by Trey Hendrickson.

Antonio Brown caught three passes for 31 yards in his Bucs’ debut, and Mike Evans had four catches for 64 yards.

The Bucs had only five rushing attempts for 8 yards, including a kneel down by Blaine Gabbert on the final play.

Sunday Night Football: Saints in driver’s seat in NFC South after crushing Bucs 38-3 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk