‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Rise As L.A. Rams Take A Fall

The Los Angeles Rams’ assured playoff hopes and horns were clipped last night on Sunday Night Football by a Chicago Bears team that piled it on and on in front of their hometown crowd.

With a 15-6 victory by Chicago, the name of the game was defense. And no matter how hard Sean McVay’s boys tried, they could not break through the Bears’ wall enough in a season that has otherwise seen the City of Angels’ team blessed.

However, on a night that saw the CW’s latest annual Arrowverse kickoff on a special The Flash, the NFL and NBC were as much the winners as the Windy City boys, though by not as large a margin.

Last night’s SNF snared a 13.0/22 in metered market ratings. That’s a 6% rise in the early metric over last weeks’ SNF, when the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-30. On what is perhaps a more important scale, the Week 14 SNF of the 2018-2019 season is also up 12% in metered market ratings over the 2017-2018 Week 14 matchup between the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

The Chargers-Steelers game eventually earned a 5.4/21 rating among adults 18-49 and 17.8 million viewers. Last year’s Steelers-Ravens face-off of December 10, 2017 pulled in a 5.4/19 rating and an audience of 17.2 million.

Currently, fast affiliates have last night’s SNF delivering 17.3 million sets of eyeballs and a 5.3/20 rating. That will change in the final numbers when they come in. What will not change is NBC’s dominance on the night.

As we await those final numbers, here’s something to chew on: the Bears’ win over the Rams peaked in viewers with a 14.2/23 in the 9:45-10 PM ET slot.

