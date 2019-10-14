‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Down To New Season Low With Steelers’ Win, ‘Batwoman’ Dips In Week 2

Click here to read the full article.

Pittsburgh woke up to another good morning today after strong win by the Steelers against the Los Angeles Chargers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Actually, the 24-17 a win is a bit of an understatement for most of the game when you consider the Steelers were playing in the Chargers’ house in Carson, CA, it was a shutout for most of the gridiron battle, and the sheer dominance the Pennsylvania team had over the hometown boys on last night.

Or to digitally quote the seemingly resurrected Steelers:

Still with all that, it is not looking like a win for SNF week to week or year to year.

In the non-adjusted fast-affiliate ratings, last night’s East-vs.-West matchup snagged a 3.9/17 rating among adults 18-49 and 12.53 million viewers. Not saying the Season 2 finale of Succession or the series end of the very NFL-centric Ballers on HBO took a big chunk outta NBC’s flagship NFL show, but those early numbers are a season low for SNF.

Of course, the fact that it was played in California and the fact that big live events like an NFL game always see greater-than-usual upticks in the final numbers have to be taken into consideration. However, right now, last night’s SNF is down double digits from both last week and the comparable game of last year in the fast affiliates (oh, how NBC right now must miss those old 56 metered market results that Nielsen cycled out a few weeks back.)

Point of fact, the Steelers’ victory over the Chargers is down 22% from the early numbers of the previous demo season low of last week’s Indianapolis Colts’ much closer and more dramatic win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Compared to last year’s snapping of the Chiefs’ then-unbeaten streak by the New England Patriots, last night’s SNF crashed 36%.

For reference, last week’s SNF bopped up to a 5.6/24 in the final ratings with a total of 18.13 million viewers on NBC. The October 14, 2018, SNF went to a strong 7.0/26 in the key demo with an audience of 21.11 million tuning in.

We will update with more SNF numbers as they come in. BTW – SNF looks certain to have a better night next week, if you know what I mean?

As for how the CW and the rest of the Big 4 did last night:

Batwoman flew into its second week but took a slight hit from last week’s premiere. The latest addition to the CW’s DC Comics arsenal received a 0.3 rating and netted roughly 1.4 million viewers — which isn’t terribly bad, just a tiny dip.

This doesn’t necessarily affect the show’s audience as Arrowverse fans are loyal. In the adults 18-49 demo, the premiere saw a 58% increase L+SD to L+3 and a total viewer increase of 42%. Also, DC shows often see gains in L+7 in all demos and are among our most viewed shows on streaming. That said, the crimson-haired caped-crusading Kate Kane still will thrive and fight another day in the Arrowverse.

Also in its second week, ABC’s Kids Say the Darndest Things with Tiffany Haddish took a two-tenths dip from its premiere (0.7, 4.81M), while The Rookie managed to hold steady with last week (0.6, 3.54M).

