Sunday Night Football: Raiders rookie Tyree Wilson is active

The Raiders had only one player with a designation for Sunday Night Football, and edge rusher Tyree Wilson will play. The first-round draft pick was questionable with an illness.

Wilson missed two practices last week before returning to limited work Friday.

He is looking for his first career sack.

The Raiders' inactives are Aidan O'Connell, who will dress as the emergency quarterback, safety Chris Smith II, linebacker Amari Burney, wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera.

The Steelers' inactives are Mason Rudolph, who will dress as the third emergency quarterback, running back Godwin Igwebeuike, offensive tackle Dylan Cook, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (concussion) and defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko.