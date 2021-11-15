Sunday Night Football: Patrick Mahomes throws five TDs, Chiefs beat Raiders 41-14

If someone told you on Oct. 24 that in three games the Chiefs would have sole ownership of first place in the AFC West, would you have believed them?

Even the most ardent fans in Kansas City may have taken issue with that prediction. But first place is where the Chiefs find themselves after winning their last three games, including a 41-14 victory over the Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes played his best game of 2021, completing 35-of-50 passes for 406 yards with five touchdowns and no picks, recording a season-high in yards and matching his season-high in touchdowns.

Tight end Travis Kelce led the Chiefs with 119 yards on eight catches. Running back Darrell Williams also had 101 yards on nine catches — including a 38-yard touchdown he caught over safety Jonathan Abram in the fourth quarter. And receiver Tyreek Hill put together seven receptions for 83 yards with a pair of TDs.

Though the Chiefs took a 17-7 lead into halftime, the Raiders quickly scored a touchdown on their opening drive of the second half to make it 17-14.

But it was all Kansas City from there.

Tight end Noah Gray scored for the first time in his career, catching a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Then receiver DeSean Jackson fumbled his first reception as a Raider, giving Kansas City an extra possession that the club turned into a field goal.

Up 27-14 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Chiefs added Williams’ 38-yard score and a 22-yard touchdown from Mahomes to receiver Byron Pringle to put the game out of reach.

The Raiders had a chance to add a cosmetic touchdown late in the final period. But Derek Carr’s completion to tight end Darren Waller in the end zone was negated by a holding penalty.

On fourth-and-goal, Carr’s pass to Hunter Renfrow was batted down for a turnover on downs.

Story continues

After starting the season hot, Carr has fallen into a rut. With his team down 27-14 in the third quarter, Carr tossed a poor interception when he heaved the ball up toward the middle of the field as he was getting hit. Safety Daniel Sorensen, who has given up several plays this season, was there to catch it for a takeaway.

Carr finished the game 25-of-35 passing for 261 yards with a pair of touchdowns and the interception.

Las Vegas was just 1-of-9 on third down and had 15 first downs. Kansas City finished with 516 yards, 29 first downs, and 9-of-15 on third down.

With the loss, the Raiders are 5-4 and will stay home next week for a date with the 5-4 Bengals.

At 6-4, the first-place Chiefs have a big game against the Cowboys at home in Week 11.

Sunday Night Football: Patrick Mahomes throws five TDs, Chiefs beat Raiders 41-14 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk