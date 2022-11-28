The Packers lost Aaron Rodgers and yet another game as the Eagles rushed for 363 yards in a 40-33 win.

The Eagles improved to 10-1, while the Packers fell to 4-8.

Now unlikely to make the postseason, the Packers could see more of Jordan Love the rest of the season. They got a look in Sunday Night Football when Rodgers injured his oblique on a third quarter sack.

Love rallied the Packers, throwing a 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson on his third pass, and led them to a field goal. But it was too little, too late with the Packers unable to stop the Eagles from running up and down the field.

The Eagles had 500 total yards and scored on seven of 10 possessions, not counting the final drive to end it. They punted once, lost a fumble and had a drive end on downs.

It was an impressive offensive performance, or, from the Packers’ standpoint, an embarrassing defensive performance.

Jalen Hurts ran for a career-high 157 yards on 17 carries, and Miles Sanders had 21 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Kenneth Gainwell contributed eight carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Behind a dominant offensive line, Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns in completing 16 of 28 passes. A.J. Brown and Quez Watkins each had a touchdown reception.

Love finished 6-of-9 for 113 yards and a touchdown in leading the Packers to scores on both of his drives. Watson scored his sixth touchdown of the season.

Rodgers was 11-of-16 for 140 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He entered hurt and now is further injured.

Rodgers also reportedly has an avulsion fracture in his thumb. With the Packers all but out of the postseason race, Rodgers’ season could be finished.

Sunday Night Football: Packers lose Aaron Rodgers, another game as Eagles rush for 363 in 40-33 win originally appeared on Pro Football Talk