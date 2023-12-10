Sunday Night Football: Micah Parsons is active for Cowboys

The Cowboys will have edge rusher Micah Parsons as expected for Sunday Night Football.

The team added him to its injury report Sunday morning with an illness.

Parsons has 42 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season.

Neither the Cowboys nor the Eagles had a player with a designation this week, so all the inactives are healthy scratches.

The Cowboys' inactives are the same as last week against Seattle. Receiver Jalen Brooks, running back Deuce Vaughn, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, cornerback Eric Scott, offensive tackle Asim Richards and quarterback Trey Lance are inactive, with Lance serving as the emergency, third quarterback.

The Eagles' inactives are quarterback Tanner McKee, running back Rashaad Penny, defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, offensive guard Sua Opeta and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. McKee will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.