The Buccaneers will officially have a pair of their key players for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Saints.

Running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) and safety Jordan Whitehead (calf) were both questionable entering the weekend, but are active for the game. Head coach Bruce Arians said on Friday that he expected Fournette to be able to play.

Whitehead missed the last two games with a calf injury.

However, safety Antoine Winfield (ankle), defensive back Richard Sherman (Achilles), and cornerback Jamel Dean (illness) are all out. Dean was declared out, Sherman was doubtful, and Winfield was questionable.

Tampa Bay’s remaining inactives are quarterback Kyle Trask and running back Kenjon Barner.

Once again, the Saints will be missing both of their starting offensive tackles. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring), cornerback Ken Crawley, quarterback Ian Book, and receiver Kenny Stills are inactive for New Orleans.

Sunday Night Football: Leonard Fournette, Jordan Whitehead active for Buccaneers-Saints originally appeared on Pro Football Talk