Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw two interceptions in the final three minutes, denying them a comeback victory over the Dolphins. Miami held on for a 16-10 victory over Pittsburgh as neither team scored in the second half.

The Steelers dropped four interceptions and threw three of them. That was the difference as Miami improved to 4-3 in breaking a three-game losing streak, while Pittsburgh fell to 2-5.

The Dolphins could have had a two-score lead with 8:37 remaining in the third quarter, but Mike McDaniel ignored the analytics — it was close — and decided to go for it on fourth-and-three at the Pittsburgh 14. Chase Edmonds was stopped by Myles Jack for no gain.

That kept the Steelers’ hopes alive late.

The Steelers drove to the Miami 15, where they faced a third-and-one. An illegal shift was followed by offensive holding on Dan Moore. That left Pittsburgh with a third-and-16. Kenny Pickett tried to hit Diontae Johnson and safety Jevon Holland stepped in front of the pass at the Miami 18. He returned it 33 yards to the Pittsburgh 49 after Pickett forced him out with 2:57 left.

Pickett’s play prevented a pick-six and allowed the Steelers one more chance at a game-winner after the Dolphins went three-and-out.

The Steelers drove from their own 13 after a Miami punt to the Dolphins 25 with 25 seconds left. Noah Igbinoghene intercepted Pickett in the end zone on a pass intended for Johnson to end it.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 21 of 35 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle caught four passes for 88 yards and Tyreek Hill two for 72. Raheem Mostert rushed for 79 yards on 16 carries.

Pickett went 32-of-44 for 257 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Justin Bethel had the other interception of Pickett, which came in the first half.

Sunday Night Football: Kenny Pickett throws two late INTs, allowing Miami to escape with 16-10 win originally appeared on Pro Football Talk