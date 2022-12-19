The Commanders appeared in control of Sunday Night Football but managed only one field goal on their first two drives. Then, Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux made a game-turning play.

The Giants lead 14-3 at halftime.

Thibodeaux had a strip sack of Taylor Heinicke, turning the fumble into a 1-yard touchdown return. That gave the Giants a 7-3 lead and sent momentum across the field to the other sideline.

The Giants, who had eight plays for 27 yards on their first two possessions, went 97 yards in 18 plays on their next drive. Saquon Barkley cashed in with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Thibodeaux has dominated with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble for a touchdown.

The Giants outgained the Commanders 128 to 124, with Daniel Jones completing 12 of 16 passes for 104 yards. Heinicke went 7-of-13 for 55 yards, with rookie running back Brian Robinson getting nine touches for 72 yards.

Sunday Night Football: Kayvon Thibodeaux dominates, leading Giants to 14-3 halftime lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk