Sunday Night Football: Jordan Love throws three TDs, Packers beat Vikings 33-10

After the Seahawks lost to the Steelers earlier on Sunday, the Packers and Vikings both entered their Week 17 matchup controlling their own outcome for a postseason berth.

The Packers took full advantage of the situation, coming away with a 33-10 victory over Minnesota on Sunday Night Football.

Green Bay started off well, taking a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter when Love connected with Jayden Reed on a 33-yard touchdown pass. Then Love took in a 2-yard run in the second quarter and fired another 25-yard touchdown to Reed for a 23-3 halftime lead.

Looking for ball security out of the quarterback position, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell turned to Jaren Hall to replace Nick Mullens. But Hall was ineffective in the first half, tossing an interception that led to Reed’s first touchdown and fumbling on a sack to lead to Reed’s second score.

Nick Mullens replaced Hall in the second half but couldn’t get the ball in the end zone in the third quarter, turning it over on downs. The Packers responded with a 13-play, 91-yard drive that ended with Love hitting Bo Melton with a 9-yard touchdown to make the score 30-3.

The Vikings did score after a Green Bay muffed punt gave them first-and-goal at the 7. But an Anders Carlson 37-yard field goal got the game to the final score, with Green Bay winning by 23.

Love finished 24-of-33 for 256 yards with three touchdowns, plus a rushing touchdown. Sean Clifford came in at the end of the game to ice it, completing his one pass to Melton for 37 yards on a third down.

Aaron Jones had 20 carries for 120 yards to lead the way. AJ Dillon had seven carries for 27 yards, exiting the game with a stinger. Reed had six catches for 89 yards with two TDs before leaving the contest with a chest injury. Melton caught six passes for 105 yards with a TD.

Hall was just 5-of-10 for 67 yards with an interception and a lost fumble. Mullens finished 13-of-22 for 133 yards with a touchdown and no picks.

Justin Jefferson had a quiet night, catching five passes for 59 yards.

Green Bay was dominant offensively, racking up 470 yards and 28 first downs. The club was 9-of-14 on third down. The club also led time of possession 37:32 to 22:28.

Now at 8-8, the Packers will clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Bears at home in Week 18. That game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

The 7-9 Vikings will need a road victory over the Lions and a lot of help to make it to the playoffs. Minnesota's game against Detroit will be played at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.