Sunday Night Football: Joe Burrow passes for 348 yards as Bengals beat Bills 24-18

Here come the Bengals.

Just like last season, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have shrugged off a slow start to the season. They remained on a roll on Sunday Night Football, beating the Bills yet again. The 24-18 win was the Bengals' fourth victory in a row after a 1-3 start.

The Bengals started 2-3 last season but finished 12-4.

The Bills fell to 5-4.

Buffalo scored with 3:32 remaining on a 17-yard pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs and then the same combination converted the 2-point conversion. The Bills never saw the ball again, though.

Joe Mixon sidestepped Von Miller on third-and-three for a 5-yard gain with two minutes remaining, allowing the Bengals to finish the game in victory formation. They ran out the final 3:32 with a seven-play, 41-yard drive.

Burrow, who lost his fingernail on his right index finger early in the game, completed 31 of 44 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns. Tee Higgins caught eight passes for 110 yards. Ja'Mar Chase caught four passes for 41 yards and injured his back when he landed hard on the turf, but he remained in the game.

Joe Mixon ran for 37 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and caught five passes for 31 yards.

The Bengals, who ousted the Bills from the postseason in 2022, outgained Buffalo 397 to 317 and were plus-2 in turnover ratio.

Allen went 26-of-38 for 258 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Diggs caught six passes for 86 yards. Dalton Kincaid had 10 receptions for 81 yards but lost a fumble at the Cincinnati 22 with 13:18 remaining.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who returned to Cincinnati for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest on the field in January, was a healthy scratch. He watched from the bench.