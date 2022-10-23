Sunday Night Football: Emmanuel Ogbah inactive, but Jaylen Waddle, Terron Armstead will play

Associated Press

The final steps on Rory McIlroy's long road back to No. 1 go down on the scorecard as bogeys, which made him laugh. McIlroy reclaimed the No. 1 ranking for the ninth time by holding off Kurt Kitayama and enduring a nervous moment at the end with a three-putt bogey that gave him a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory. “This tournament last year was the start of me trying to build myself back up to this point,” McIlroy said.