It wasn’t pretty. In fact, it was pretty ugly.

But a win is a win is a win. . .

The Eagles overcame four Carson Wentz turnovers to beat the Cowboys 23-9 on Sunday Night Football. They improved to 3-4-1, while the Cowboys fell to 2-6 in perhaps their last, best hope of winning the NFC East.

Wentz lost two fumbles and threw two interceptions, but also threw touchdown passes of 2 yards to Jalen Reagor and 9 yards to Travis Fulgham. He was 15-of-27 for 123 yards.

Fulgham caught six passes for 78 yards.

The Eagles had only 222 yards, with Boston Scott rushing for 70 yards on 15 carries.

The Cowboys managed only 265 yards and scored only three points off Wentz’s miscues. Third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci lost one fumble after the Cowboys reached the Philadelphia 7 and had his second fumble returned for a controversial 53-yard touchdown by Rodney McLeod.

The Cowboys were down only six points, and driving at the Philadelphia 21, when T.J. Edwards stripped DiNucci on a blitz. It appeared Vinny Curry had possession and was down by contact, touched by Connor Williams, before Williams ripped the ball out. The ball was kicked, allowing McLeod to scoop and score.

The game was not stopped for the play to be officially reviewed.

DiNucci went 21-of-40 for 180 yards, and Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 63 yards on 19 carries.

The Cowboys have scored 22 total points in the past three games without Prescott, including only one touchdown which came in garbage time against the Cardinals.

Fletcher Cox had three tackles and a sack, and Brandon Graham had four tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Edwards had 12 tackles and the sack and forced fumble.

Sunday Night Football: Eagles win ugly, 23-9, to remain in first place originally appeared on Pro Football Talk