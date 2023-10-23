Sunday Night Football: Eagles move to 6-1 with convincing win over Dolphins

A matchup of the league's top offenses was lopsided. The Eagles, who entered the game ranked second in total offense, gained 355 yards and outscored the Dolphins 31-17.

The Dolphins, who had 244 yards, were lucky it wasn't worse.

Jalen Hurts' two turnovers led to 10 Miami points. A fumble by Hurts on a strip-sack by Bradley Chubb was recovered by Christian Wilkins at the Philadelphia 23 and led to a 40-yard field goal by Jason Sanders. Hurts also threw a pick-six on a pass tipped by cornerback Kader Kohou and returned 22 yards by Jerome Baker.

Hurts went 23-of-31 for 279 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. His touchdowns were 19 yards to Dallas Goedert and 14 yards to A.J. Brown. The Eagles were at the Dolphins 6-yard line when they went into victory formation.

Hurts played the second half with a brace on his left leg, but he told NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark after the game that he was "fine."

He had 11 carries for 21 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run on the quarterback push play.

Brown caught 10 passes for 137 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa went 23-of-32 for 216 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Darius Slay picked him in the end zone on third-and-eight from the Philadelphia 24 with 11:21 remaining.

Tyreek Hill caught 11 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown, and Jaylen Waddle, who left briefly with a back injury, made six catches for 63 yards. Raheem Mostert ran for 45 yards on nine carries.

The Eagles moved to 6-1, while the Dolphins fell to 5-2.