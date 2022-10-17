Sunday Night Football: Eagles intercept Cooper Rush three times in 26-17 win

The Eagles intercepted Cooper Rush three times, ending the Cowboys’ Cinderella story as the clock struck midnight. C.J. Gardner-Johnson had two interceptions — one after returning from a hand injury — and Darius Slay one as Philadelphia remained undefeated.

The Eagles led 20-0, gave up 17 unanswered points and won 26-17 to move to 6-0. The Cowboys fell to 4-2 and into third place in the NFC East behind the Eagles and the surprising 5-1 Giants.

The Eagles showed the Cowboys how much they miss Dak Prescott, who has not played since fracturing his right thumb in the season opener. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed optimism last week about the starting quarterback’s return for Week 7.

Rush had not thrown an interception this season before an ugly performance Sunday. He had a passer rating of 1.0 in the first half and finished with a 37.3 rating after going 18-of-38 for 181 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

The Cowboys outgained the Eagles 315 to 270, doing most of the damage in the third quarter when Dallas outgained Philadelphia 165 to 6.

Jalen Hurts completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns; A.J. Brown caught five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown; DeVonta Smith had five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown; and Miles Sanders rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

T.J. Edwards led the Eagles with 14 tackles, and James Bradberry had four pass breakups.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had seven tackles and two pass breakups but no sacks as the Eagles did a good job against him.

A fight broke out with 54 seconds remaining as Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and Eagles center Jason Kelce got into it. Officials penalized Odighizuwa 15 yards.

