Sunday Night Football: Eagles dominate Cooper Rush, Cowboys 20-3 in first half

The Cowboys never had a quarterback controversy within the building. They no longer have one outside the building.

Dak Prescott could return next week, and it won’t be soon enough for Cowboys Nation.

Cooper Rush threw two interceptions — his first two of the season — and passed for only 36 yards in the first half as the Eagles dominated the Cowboys. Philadelphia leads 20-3 at halftime.

The Eagles ran 38 plays and gained 173 yards in the first half against the Cowboys vaunted defense. The Eagles defense held Dallas to 81 total yards. In six possessions, Dallas had two punts, two interceptions, threw an incompletion on fourth-and-one at its own 34 and kicked a field goal.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Darius Slay each had an interception, and James Bradberry had four pass breakups, including one that led to Gardner-Johnson’s pick.

The Eagles scored touchdowns on a 5-yard run by Miles Sanders and a 15-yard catch-and-run by A.J. Brown on a throw from Jalen Hurts. Jake Elliott returned from his injury to kick field goals of 51 and 34 yards.

Hurts is 11-of-17 for 111 yards and a touchdown, and Brown has four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. Sanders has run for 39 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

The Cowboys trailed 20-0 late in the first half when Cowboys returner KaVontae Turpin took Elliott’s kickoff 62 yards to the Eagles 41. Noah Brown caught what initially was ruled a 12-yard touchdown — an amazing catch — but replay overturned it as the Cowboys receiver landed out of bounds.

The Cowboys had to settle for a 30-yard Brett Maher field goal, getting them on the scoreboard with 29 seconds remaining in the half.

Rush is 5-of-16 for 36 yards and two interceptions.

