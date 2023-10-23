Sunday Night Football: Dolphins lose Jaylen Waddle, trail 17-10 at halftime

The Dolphins have not had much trouble moving the ball or scoring this season, but they have had some problems Sunday.

Miami has only 113 yards and trails the Eagles 17-10 at halftime.

To add injury to insult, starting receiver Jaylen Waddle is in the training room with a back injury and is questionable to return. Waddle has two catches for 24 yards.

The Eagles led 17-3 and had dominated before the Dolphins put together a drive before halftime, going 72 yards in eight plays. Tyreek Hill scored on a 27-yard pass despite being double covered by James Bradberry and Terrell Edmunds. Hill has eight catches for 65 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa is 13-of-16 for 129 yards.

The Dolphins have not been able to find any running room, losing 7 yards on four carries. The league's No. 1 offense is missing three starting offensive linemen with left tackle Terron Armstead and center Connor Williams inactive and left guard Isaiah Wynn leaving with a quadriceps injury on the first drive.

Wynn's replacement, Lester Cotton, was called for a holding penalty on the next drive to negate a Hill touchdown, and the Dolphins settled for a field goal.

The Eagles have 169 yards and probably should have a bigger lead.

Jalen Hurts is 12-of-15 for 143 yards and a touchdown to Dallas Goedert, who has four catches for 67 yards. Hurts scored on a 1-yard run on the quarterback push play but lost a fumble on the team's second drive, which led to the Dolphins' field goal.