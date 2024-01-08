Sunday Night Football: Dolphins hold 14-7 lead over Bills at halftime

The Dolphins and Bills have gone back and forth in the first half of Sunday’s final game of the regular season. But Miami has taken a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Receiver Tyreek Hill caught a short 3-yard pass in the front-right corner of the end zone for the score, his 13th touchdown of the 2023 season.

Miami faced just one third down on the nine-play, 75-yard drive — a third-and-3 that Tua Tagovailoa converted with a 24-yard pass to receiver Cedrick Wilson.

The Bills had a chance to tie the game before halftime but didn’t come away with any points. Running back James Cook dropped a pass in the end zone on second-and-10 from the Miami 23. Then with 11 seconds left, Josh Allen tossed one over the middle to Ty Johnson, who was clearly stopped 1-yard short of the goal line by Eli Apple and Jerome Baker.

Time expired in the second quarter, as Buffalo had no timeouts, and the Dolphins held onto their seven-point lead.

The half was uneven, with Tagovailoa and Allen each throwing an interception to end his respective team's first drive. Allen then threw another pick on a fourth-and-2 play.

Allen was 16-of-23 for 218 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He’s also Buffalo’s leading rusher with 30 yards on four carries. Stefon Diggs has five catches for 75 yards.

Hill leads the Dolphins with five catches for 60 yards with a TD through the first half. He is the only Miami player with more than one reception, as the club is playing without No. 2 receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Tagovailoa ended the first half 9-of-13 passing for 123 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also had one rush for seven yards.

De’Von Achane had the Dolphins' other touchdown on a 25-yard run. He has eight carries for 55 yards.

Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas is questionable to return with a knee injury. Receiver Gabe Davis (knee) and linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) are also questionable to return.

Buffalo will receive the second-half kickoff.