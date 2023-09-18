Sunday Night Football: Dolphins beat Patriots 24-17, improve to 2-0

Sunday Night Football had a unique finish in Week 2, but the Dolphins were able to hold off the division-rival Patriots for a 24-17 victory.

After Miami went up 24-10 with 8:45 left in the fourth quarter, New England again narrowed the lead to seven points with Rhemondre Stevenson’s 2-yard touchdown run.

With the score at 24-17, the Dolphins had a chance to close the game out on their ensuing drive but couldn’t do it. On third-and-1 at New England’s 35 with 2;22 left, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa mishandled the snap. While he recovered it himself, Tagovailoa was pushed back and didn’t pick up the first down.

Kicker Jason Sanders tried to hit a field goal from 55 yards out but missed it wide left, giving the Patriots an opportunity starting from their own 45.

After a sack and an incomplete pass left New England with third-and-18, quarterback Mac Jones connected with Mike Gesicki for a 14-yard gain, setting up fourth-and-4.

Jones then went to Gesicki again on fourth down but the tight end was about to be stopped short and he lateraled to offensive lineman Cole Strange. The guard tried to bulldoze his way past the sticks, but after review was stopped just short of the first-down marker.

With the turnover on downs, Miami was able to kneel out the clock and move to 2-0.

Tagovailoa also improved to 5-0 as a starter against the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick. The quarterback finished the game 21-of-30 passing for 249 yards with a touchdown — a 2-yard pass to Tyreek Hill late in the first half — and an interception.

Raheem Mostert paced Miami's offense with the run game, amassing 121 yards on 18 carries with a pair of TDs. Jaylen Waddle led the club with 86 yards on four receptions. Hill had a touchdown reception but was kept in check with five catches for 40 yards.

On defense, the Dolphins recorded four sacks and allowed just 4.1 yards per play.

Jones ended the game 31-of-42 for 231 yards with a touchdown and a pick. DeVante Parker caught six passes for 57 yards to lead the team. Hunter Henry had six receptions for 52 yards with a TD.

While New England didn't win, the club did have one of the early contenders for special teams play of the year. In the

third quarter, Sanders had a 49-yard field goal attempt blocked by defensive back Brenden Schooler when he burst in on the run to get in the Dolphins’ backfield. The kick didn’t have much of a chance, as Schooler was barely touched before getting to the ball.

Schooler tried a similar move later in the game on Sanders’ 55-yard attempt and it may have affected the kicker since Sanders missed it.

The Patriots are now 0-2 for the first time since 2001. They will be on the road to play the 1-1 Jets next week.

At 2-0, the Dolphins will be at home playing the 0-2 Broncos in Week 3.