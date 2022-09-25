Sunday Night Football DFS Breakdown Week 3

Captain

Javonte Williams

Williams leads all running backs with a 23 percent target share. On the year, he has a 50/50 split of the backfield, but Williams out-carried Melvin Gordon 15-10 in Week 2. This backfield will be volatile on a week-to-week basis but should have plenty of value as a whole.

Russell Wilson

The Denver offense has been a comedy of errors through two weeks, but Wilson still has some magic. He currently ranks sixth in EPA per dropback and yards per attempt. The Broncos have blundered at every turn via penalties, fumbles, and poor play-calls, but they have the talent to be a top-flight offense. I want to be early on their rebound rather than late.

Courtland Sutton

Jerry Jeudy looks like he will be able to play in this game, but his health remains a concern. He and Sutton were tied at seven targets each in Week 1, but Sutton dominated without Jeudy in the lineup last week. He amassed 11 targets, three of which came in the red zone, and two were thrown into the end zone. If Jeudy isn't at full strength, Sutton has blowup potential.

Deebo Samuel

Samuel has shown a strong role as a receiver through two weeks, but it's possible the 49ers force him back into the “wide back” role. San Francisco has lost their starting running back and their third-string back already. Last week, Samuel played more snaps at running back than he did in Week 1 despite seeing fewer reps overall. With only Jeff Wilson in the backfield, we may be stuck with the low-upside role for Samuel this week.

Flex

Jimmy Garoppolo

Much like Thursday's game, when the favored team who got line movement in their direction had an ugly starting quarterback, the 49ers are projected by Vegas to score more points in this game and their quarterback could be the fourth or fifth-most popular captain/MVP option on the slate. There's not much to love about Garoppolo, but he did score twice in 8-of-15 games last year including his rushing touchdowns.

Jeff Wilson

At just $8,000 on DraftKings, Wilson might be the best value of the slate. The 49ers look like one of the league's premier run-first teams and Wilson is their only back with any NFL experience.

His backup, Jordan Mason, is a rookie who has only played on special teams this year. Mason and fullback Kyle Juszczyk are both solid values on DraftKings, though both are only viable because of their basement-level prices.

George Kittle

There should be no fear that Kittle will be anything other than a stud in his first game of the year. He missed the first two games of the season because of a groin injury but has returned from injuries to post elite numbers in the past. In the past two seasons, Kittle has come back from being inactive or on injured reserve to post lines of:

6/101/1

15/183/1

4/92/0

Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk had a strong showing in Week 2, seeing 36 percent of the 49ers' targets and 63 percent of the air yards. If Deebo is playing more running back in this game, Aiyuk could become the team's de facto WR1.

Melvin Gordon

Gordon is just a bet on him finding his way into the end zone at least once in this game. Williams is the more explosive back and is getting more work through the air, but the goal line work has been split. The team has three carries inside the five and Gordon has seen two of them.

Value

Ray-Ray McCloud and Jauan Jennings

McCloud and Jennings rotated reps in the WR3 role in Week 2. Jennings had a clear edge in the opener but the gap narrowed versus Seattle. Jennings also has eight targets on the year.

Albert Okwuegbunam

Albert O dropped the dreaded goose egg last week, but he ran a route on 63 percent of Wilson's dropbacks. Backup tight end Eric Saubert ran just six routes. The dismal Week 2 will keep Okwuegbunam's popularity in check.

Kickers

The Broncos are tied for first in the NFL at 3.5 field goal attempts per game. Nathaniel Hackett has missed the mark on his fourth-down decisions, but that is great for Brandon McManus's fantasy prospects. The 49ers are also top-10 in attempts per game.