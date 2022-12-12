Sunday Night Football: Derwin James inactive for Chargers, Terron Armstead active for Dolphins

The Chargers will be shorthanded defensively on Sunday while the Dolphins will have one of their key offensive players back on the field.

Safety Derwin James, cornerback Bryce Callahan, and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day are all among Los Angeles’ inactives for the Sunday Night Football matchup against Miami.

James (quad), Callahan (groin), and Joseph-Day (knee) were all doubtful for the contest after missing all three days of practice.

The Chargers also won’t have right tackle Trey Pipkins, who is inactive with a knee injury. He also didn’t practice at all this week and was listed as doubtful.

Running back Sony Michel, receiver Jason Moore, and quarterback Easton Stick are also inactive for L.A.

On the other side, Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is active after he missed last week’s game with pectoral and toe issues. He was questionable for the game. He missed Wednesday’s practice but was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Notably, offensive tackle Eric Fisher is also active for Miami after he signed with the team earlier this week.

Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin, receiver Erik Ezukanma, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, tight end Hunter Long, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, and receiver River Cracraft are inactive.

