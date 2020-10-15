Sunday Night Football: Deep Dive









The LA Rams have a lot more flexibility with their passing attack this season.

In 2018, when they went to the Super Bowl, on early downs in the game’s first three quarters, 96% of the Rams passing attempts came from 11 personnel, the highest rate in the NFL.

In 2019, that dropped all the way down to 76%. They introduced far more 12 personnel, even though it wasn’t nearly as efficient.

In 2020, they are making much better decisions as it relates to personnel. They’ve increased 11 back to 82%. Not nearly as predictable as 2018, but more to their strength than 2019. Additionally, while they’re passing from 12 at a 14% rate, those passes are much more efficient than they were in 2018.

Compare the efficiency from 12 on these early downs in the first three quarters:

2019: 7.0 YPA, 45% success, 78 rating

2020: 9.0 YPA, 54% success, 93 rating

I would still prefer more 11, because the Rams average 61% success and +0.34 EPA from 11 and haven’t been sacked once, but the gentle shift towards more 11 coupled with the efficiency increase from 12 compared to 2019 is such that I can live with it.

It’s helped to propel the Rams to the #4 most efficient offense, with the #7 most efficient passing offense and the #1 most efficient rushing offense.

The Rams are generating a ton of explosiveness out of their passing game, ranking #1 in the NFL, and they are keeping Jared Goff upright, with the pass protection ranking 7th best despite facing the 3rd toughest schedule of pass rushes to date.

The biggest concern for the 49ers is in their secondary. The 49ers rank #25 against the pass despite playing the NFL’s 2nd easies schedule of pass offenses. Weeks 2 thru 4, they faced three bottom-5 passing offenses (Jets, Giants, Eagles). The only two passing offenses they faced that were superior were the Cardinals (#17) in Week 1 and the Dolphins (#11) last week. Miami hung 43 points. The 49ers lost both games.

The 49ers front ranks #6 against the run but has not been tested much. After facing (and losing to) the Cardinals #7 rushing offense in week 1, the 49ers have played 4 straight teams that rank bottom-10 in the NFL in rushing efficiency. Now they must go up against the #1 ranked Rams rushing attack.

This is a big step up in class for the 49ers defense in general. Their defense has played the #1 easiest schedule of opposing offenses. The only above-average offense was the Dolphins (#15) last week and Miami hung 43 and moved the ball with ease.

On the other side of the ball, the Rams Defense has struggled tremendously against the run. They’ve played the NFL’s easiest schedule of rushing offenses, with the Eagles, Bills and Giants all ranking bottom-10, and the only above average rushing attack faced being the Cowboys. And yet the Rams rank #24 against the run.

Now they must face the #6 rushing attack of the 49ers, which may be relying more on the ground game than usual on account of the injuries at quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo was sat down due to his ankle not being 100% last week and the score margin. Kyle Shanahan said if the score was closer (which would have likely meant Garoppolo was playing better as well, these two items are joined) that Garoppolo wouldn’t have been benched. But he was playing bad and it led to an early deficit.

This line, prior to the game’s conclusion, was the 49ers -3. It was massively bet toward the Rams once it reopened, to the point that at books that reopened early, the Rams flipped to a -3 point favorite within 15 minutes of reopening. This line currently sits at the Rams -3.5.

There is some assumption here that Garoppolo may not play on Sunday, but I don’t necessarily buy that. His movement needs to be improved, but my guess is Shanahan will put him through the paces this week and if he’s even close to being near 90%, he will start. This is a critical, home division game and the 49ers cannot afford to slip to 2-4 on the season, with the Rams shifting to 4-1, the Seahawks 5-0 and the Cardinals sitting at 3-2 with a trip to the Cowboys on Monday night.

