Sunday Night Football: Deep Dive

Both of these squads enter this matchup as extremely banged up teams. But there are edges for both offenses if you look hard enough.

Let’s start on the 49ers side.

The Eagles Defense ranks as one of the NFL’s most sensitive to play action. Examine their splits against play action passing:

With play action: 64% success, 8.2 YPA, +0.29 EPA/att, 120 rating

W/O play action: 47% success, 7.0 YPA, +0.05 EPA/att, 102 rating

The 49ers have used play action on 41% of early down passes in the game’s first three quarters, well above the NFL average in usage rate.

The 49ers passing offense, even with Nick Mullens, is still ranked #7 in the NFL. And it may come as a shock to the Eagles system, and two of the Eagles last three opponents ranked bottom-10 in the NFL in passing efficiency (Washington, Cincinnati). And yet both of these two offenses, with QBs who were week 1 starters for the first time (Haskins and Burrow) each put up 27 and 23 points respectively against the Eagles Defense.

If these bottom-10 defenses with inexperienced QBs and questionable skill players and questionable offensive lines can average 25 ppg on offense, what happens when a top-10 offense plays the Eagles?

We saw a taste of that in Week 2, where the Rams Offense nearly put up 40 points themselves (37) in a win over the Eagles.

After playing the 10th easiest schedule of offenses to date and still allowing an average of 29 ppg, things won’t be easy on the Eagles Defense against Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

The Eagles pass defense has done well thus far defending deeper passes, those thrown over 20 air yards downfield, but this isn’t something the 49ers do often. Instead, they focus a majority of targets in the seams around 7-9 air yards downfield. It just so happens that this is exactly where the Eagles struggle most often – passes 7-9 air yards in the seams. This is a matchup of strength on weakness.

The 49ers can also run the ball, and while that’s been a historic strength for the Eagles, they have gotten lucky this year in that they faced two run offenses that ranked 25th or worse (Washington, Cincinnati). Meanwhile, the story is the opposite for the 49ers. The Eagles run defense will be the easiest run defense the 49ers have gone up against this year. They just played two top-10 run defenses (Jets, Giants) and the Eagles rank league-average despite playing the 10th easiest schedule in the NFL.

The 49ers got back the services of first-round draft pick WR Brandon Aiyuk, who ran 35 pass routes last week and was used on the ground as well. The Eagles invested in stud CB Darius Slay, but if there ever was a play caller that wouldn’t care as much about a true #1 CB, it would be Kyle Shanahan. He’ll get the ball into Aiyuk’s hands by doing unconventional things. So far, Slay has locked up true outside WRs that don’t do as much such as Terry McLaurin, AJ Green and Robert Woods.

But even if Shanahan allowed that to happen, the 49ers will be getting back George Kittle back for this game. The Eagles have some of the NFL’s weakest LBs in coverage, and they get caught up in the wash far too often. Philadelphia has played TEs Logan Thomas (not great), Drew Sample (not great) and Tyler Higbee (average). They allowed Higbee to catch 3 TDs as Sean McVay intentionally schemed up attacking the Eagles secondary with his TE.

You know Kyle Shanahan will plan to do the same.

On the other side of the ball, there is still hope for the Eagles Offense to be productive. The 49ers defense has played the #1 easiest schedule of opposing offenses in the NFL. They’ve played the Jets, Giants and Cardinals.

While the Eagles passing offense has struggled so far this year, they’ve done so against the NFL’s #3 toughest schedule of pass defenses.

The Eagles haven’t struggled on the ground, and rank 11th best in rushing efficiency, while the 49ers have faced NFL offenses that rank 4th worst in rushing efficiency.

Philadelphia is absolutely desperate for a win and will empty out the kitchen sink offensively on primetime Sunday night. With Doug Peterson receiving scrutiny for being “too conservative” by punting and settling for a tie last week, I expect him to call this game far more aggressively and make more aggressive decisions to go for it rather than kick.

