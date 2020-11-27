Sunday Night Football: Deep Dive

We still don’t yet know who will be starting this game for the Bears. And there are a lot of questions as to how the Bears Offense will look after Bill Lazor has 2 weeks to work with them.

I was disappointed with the game plan in his first shot calling plays on Monday night against the Vikings during their last outing, but to be fair, he received play calling duties on Friday and had to call his first game on Monday.

There is a chance the Bears Offense looks different. And there are a few ways in which that could happen.

First, the Bears should look to use more 12 personnel.

On early downs in the game’s first three quarters, examine the splits when the Packers Defense faces passes from 12 personnel and the Bears Offense passes out of 12 personnel:

Packers Defense: 8.7 YPA, 67% success, +0.25 EPA/att

Bears Offense: 10.7 YPA, 75% success, +0.52 EPA/att

Not only are these passes wildly successful for the Bears, but compare them to 11 personnel passes for Chicago, which record just 5.6 YPA, 46% success and -0.23 EPA/att.

But the last game out, the Bears called 33 passes and all but 3 of them featured 3+ WR sets. The Bears do not have the personnel to operate out of 3 WR sets, for several reasons.

It signals pass, and their offensive line is terrible at pass protection. In addition, the efficiency loss by having the #3 WR on the field vs a second TE isn’t able to be overcome by Chicago.

The Bears allow nearly half the pressure rate and not surprisingly, nearly half the sack rate when the offense passes out of 12 personnel rather than 11.

Simply using more 12 personnel would be a big boost to efficiency, and attack the Packers pass defense where it is weak, but it is unknown whether Lazor will take the two weeks during the bye to use more 12 personnel in the offense.

Last item on this point: last season, the Bears Offense produced the following splits vs the Packers when passing the ball:

11 personnel: 33% success, 5.2 YPA, -0.34 EPA/att

12 personnel: 67% success, 7.0 YPA, +0.93 EPA/att

From studying the Packers before their game against the Colts as well as during that game, we know they are extremely weak vs RB and TE passes.

On the season, the Packers Defense ranks #14 vs WR passes, but #31 vs RB passes and #29 vs TE passes.

Even more reason to increase the rate of 12 personnel. However, one element the Bears won’t be able to take advantage of is that terrible efficiency allowed to RBs by the Packers Defense. That is because after losing Tarik Cohen, they haven’t thrown to RBs nearly at all. The Bears throw to RBs only 13% of the time, a bottom-5 rate in the NFL.

On the other side of the ball, the Packers Offense is relatively healthy. And the Packers have seen tons of success against the Bears in the past.

In this series, the Packers are 5-1 in the last 6 meetings spanning three years, and are a remarkable 15-3 SU and 13-5 ATS against the Bears since 2011.

But what is rare is this line with a total of only 45 points.

In these 18 meetings, only once have the Packers laid 8+ points with a total 45 or lower. And that was a Christmas night game in 2010, when the 13-1 Packers faced the 7-7 Bears starting Josh McCown at QB, Khalil Bell at RB and Roy Williams at WR.

It’s just extremely rare that a divisional favorite would be laying 8+ points with a total of only 45 points, especially if their opponent has a winning record.

Due to the unknowns it’s hard to feel compelled to bet this game, even though it is a primetime game. Without insight into the Bears strategy with the new OC having 2 weeks to prepare, nor their starting quarterback, this game’s outcome is volatile.

