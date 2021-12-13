It was expected after the practice week, but the Bears will officially have a pair of important offensive contributors for their Sunday matchup with the Packers.

Running back David Montgomery (shoulder/groin/glute) and receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) are both active for Chicago. Robinson hasn’t played since the Week Nine loss to Pittsburgh. He has 30 receptions for 339 yards with a touchdown this season.

Quarterback Justin Fields is also back and starting in Week 14 after missing the last two games with cracked ribs. Backup Andy Dalton has a hand injury and is inactive, which makes Nick Foles Chicago’s QB2 for the matchup.

Dalton, running back Ryan Nall, defensive back Teez Tabor, receiver Marquise Goodwin, tight end Jesper Horsted, and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks are inactive for the Bears.

The Packers also have a key player back with De'Vondre Campbell coming off the COVID-19 list in time for the game.

Safety Vernon Scott, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, and defensive lineman Jack Heflin are inactive for Green Bay.

Sunday Night Football: David Montgomery, Allen Robinson, De’Vondre Campbell all officially active originally appeared on Pro Football Talk