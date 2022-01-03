Sunday Night Football: With Davante Adams’ 118 yards, Packers lead Vikings 20-3 at halftime

The Packers are on their way to clinching the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

Through two quarters, Green Bay leads Minnesota 20-3 on Sunday Night Football.

The Packers got off to a bit of a slow start, scoring two field goals and turning it over on downs in their first three red-zone trips.

But then quarterback Aaron Rodgers tossed a 20-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard. And then Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams displayed their strong connection on a two-minute drive, with Rodgers hitting Adams on a back-shoulder pass for 17 yards down the right sideline. On the next play, the duo produced an 11-yard touchdown over the middle to take a 20-0 lead.

With starting quarterback Kirk Cousins out after testing positive for COVID-19 late in the week, the Vikings managed just one first down before a two-minute drive of their own. Quarterback Sean Mannion moved the chains with a couple of passes to receiver Justin Jefferson.

Despite frigid conditions, kicker Greg Joseph hit a 51-yard field goal to end the first half and put the Vikings on the board.

Rodgers is 20-of-25 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Adams has eight catches for 118 yards through 30 minutes.

Mannion is just 9-for-15 for 57 yards. Jefferson has caught three passes for 30 yards.

The Vikings have just 70 total yards, four first downs, and are 1-of-6 on third down. Mannion has been sacked twice.

Minnesota will have the ball first to start the third quarter. The club will have to make a lot of adjustments to make it a more competitive second half.

