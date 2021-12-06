Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was listed as questionable after he misses practice on Friday with an illness.

But Kansas City will have its starting running back on the field for the club’s Sunday Night Football matchup against Denver.

Edwards-Helaire is officially active for the contest. He returned off of injured reserve for the club’s Week 11 victory over Dallas before a bye in Week 12. Edwards-Helaire had 63 yards rushing on 12 carries with a touchdown in that game.

Offensive lineman Kyle Long, who activated off of the physically unable to perform list earlier this week, is inactive for the Chiefs.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton, right tackle Lucas Niang, and quarterback Shane Buechele are also inactive for Kansas City. Additionally, the Chiefs won’t have offensive line coach Andy Heck and defensive quality control coach Alex Whittingham for the game due to COVID-19 protocols.

For the Broncos, running back Melvin Gordon was previously ruled out with shoulder/hip injuries. Cornerback Essang Bassey, safety Jamar Johnson, defensive tackle Mike Purcell, and quarterback Brett Rypien are the team’s other inactives.

Sunday Night Football: Clyde Edwards-Helaire active for Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk