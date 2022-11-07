The Chiefs and Titans are headed to overtime, tied 17-17 at the end of regulation. Kansas City won the coin toss and will get the ball first.

Patrick Mahomes ran for a 14-yard touchdown with 2:56 remaining to draw the Chiefs to within 17-15. The Chiefs had three attempts at two points after offsetting penalties was followed by a defensive holding penalty on Joshua Kalu, who held Travis Kelce. On the third try, Mahomes ran it in to tie the game.

The Chiefs had a chance to win it in regulation.

They went for it on fourth-and-inches from their own 45 with 1:00 remaining, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire picked it up with a 2-yard run. But Mahomes threw three consecutive incompletions, forcing a punt and giving the ball back to the Titans with 35 seconds left.

The Titans threw three incompletions and punted it back to Kansas City, which had an incompletion and a 33-yard catch-and-run by Mecole Hardman to the Tennessee 27 as time expired.

Sunday Night Football: Chiefs, Titans headed to overtime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk