Sunday Night Football: Chiefs lead Jets 20-12 at halftime

The Chiefs jumped out to a 17-0 lead over the Jets on Sunday Night Football.

But things have shifted since Kansas City right tackle Jawaan Taylor was flagged in the end zone for a safety. And now the Jets appear to have energy on their side, though the Chiefs still lead 20-12 at halftime.

Taylor's tenure with the Chiefs continued its rough start when he was flagged for a facemask with 13:20 left in the second quarter for grasping a facemask in the end zone. The Jets got two points and the ball back and then scored a field goal to make it 17-5.

Patrick Mahomes then threw his first of two interceptions in the second quarter, with Jets safety Ashlyn Davis coming down with an easy pick.

Quarterback Zach Wilson hit tight end C.J. Uzomah with a 1-yard touchdown pass to make the score 17-12.

The Chiefs did get a 37-yard field goal out of Harrison Butker to make the score 20-12.

The Jets had a chance to make the score closer with about 30 seconds left in the second quarter. But Greg Zuerlein sent his 52-yard field goal attempt off the right upright, keeping the score at 20-12. New York had fourth-and-1 at the Kansas City 34 and the crowd did not seem pleased that head coach Robert Saleh elected to try a field goal.

But Mahomes threw his second interception of the half to give New York another opportunity, with linebacker C.J. Mosley coming up with the takeaway on a pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

The Jets, however, could not do anything with it, as Chris Jones sacked Wilson to end the half.

Wilson is 18-of-26 passing for 141 yards with a touchdown. Garrett Wilson has six receptions for 43 yards.

On the other side, Mahomes is 8-of-16 passing for 135 yards with a touchdown and two picks. Isiah Pacheco has been the Chiefs’ most productive offensive player, taking eight carries for 84 yards — including a 48-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Pacheco has also caught both of his targets for 42 yards.

Kelce has three catches for 37 yards on six targets.

The Jets will receive the second-half kickoff.