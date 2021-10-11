Sunday Night Football: Chiefs-Bills in weather delay before start of second half

The Chiefs went into halftime down 24-13 and now they’ll have some more time to make adjustments.

With severe weather in the area of Arrowhead Stadium, the second half of Sunday Night Football is being delayed until at least 10:30 p.m. ET, 9:30 p.m. local time.

This is the second primetime game in the last week to be delayed by weather. Kickoff of the Raiders-Chargers matchup last Monday night was delayed for about 40 minutes due to lightning in the Los Angeles area.

The Bills have taken full advantage of the Chiefs’ defensive struggles in the first half, averaging 12.0 yards per play to score 24 points. Josh Allen is 7-of-14 passing for 219 with a pair of touchdowns. He also has a running touchdown.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 13-of-25 passing for 131 yards with a touchdown.

UPDATE 11 p.m. ET: The game is tentatively scheduled to resume at 11:15 p.m. ET, 10:15 p.m. local time in Kansas City.

