Sunday Night Football: Chiefs beat Jets 23-20 for Andy Reid's 250th regular-season win

What began as a blowout turned into a game.

Zach Wilson brought the Jets back, but it wasn't enough as the Chiefs did just enough to escape with a 23-20 victory. The Chiefs moved to 3-1, while the Jets fell to 1-3.

With Aaron Rodgers and Taylor Swift among the stars in the house Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and Isiah Pacheco led the Chiefs to a field goal after the Jets tied the game 20-20 on the first drive of the second half. Harrison Butker's 26-yard kick with 10:51 remaining ended up being the deciding points.

It was the 250th regular-season win for Chiefs coach Andy Reid, tying him with Tom Landry for the fourth most in NFL history.

Kansas City finished with 401 total yards, with Pacheco contributing 158.

Mahomes completed 18 of 30 passes for 203 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. It was not one of his best days, but it was good enough. He rushed for 53 yards on five carries and passed Alex Smith (1,672) for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in team history.

Mahomes' biggest run came with two minutes left when he scrambled for 9 yards on third-and-eight from the Jets 11 before sliding down. With the Jets out of timeouts, Mahomes took two kneel downs to end it.

The Chiefs ran out the final 7:24 with seven first downs and 53 yards, but the Jets were incensed about a defensive holding call on Sauce Gardner with 4:19 left. It negated an interception by Michael Carter and handed the Chiefs a first down after failing on a third-and-20 play.

The Jets, though, will rue all the chances they didn't take advantage of.

Wilson's only turnover — a fumble when he took his eyes off the snap that Tershawn Wharton recovered — was the final offensive play for the Jets. It came with the Jets driving, facing a second-and-nine at the Kansas City 49.

Wilson was 28-of-39 for 245 yards and two touchdowns, and Breece Hall ran for 56 yards on six carries.