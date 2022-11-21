Sunday Night Football: Chargers score 10 straight, lead Chiefs 20-13 at halftime

The Chargers got down 13-10 to the Chiefs early in the second quarter. But Los Angeles scored 10 straight points to go into halftime up 20-13.

After scoring their first touchdown with chunk plays, the Chargers used a methodical 13-play, 70-yard drive to go ahead 17-13 with 3:31 left in the second quarter.

Quarterback Justin Herbert connected with DeAndre Carter for a 20-yard gain to get L.A. in Kansas City territory. The Chargers converted third-and-1 at the Kansas City 26 with a Herbert sneak. And then third-and-1 at Kansas City’s 4-yard line with a fullback dive.

Austin Ekeler put the ball in from 1-yard out to cap the possession.

On the Chargers’ next drive, Kansas City gave Los Angeles a free 15 yards when linebacker Nick Bolton shoved down Herbert when he was already out of bounds. But the Chiefs forced the Chargers to settle for a 21-yard field goal to make the score 20-13.

Herbert ended the first 30 minutes 14-of-19 passing for 172 yards with a touchdown. Ekeler has 55 yards on 13 carries. Joshua Palmer leads the team with six catches for 84 yards with a TD. In his return from injury, receiver Keenan Allen has a pair of catches for 28 yards.

On the other side, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 11-of-22 for 197 yards with a touchdown. Though the Chiefs started the game with two field goals and a touchdown, the club went three-and-out on a pair of second-quarter drives to allow the Chargers to take the lead.

Already thin at receiver, the Chiefs may be down another for the rest of the way. Kadarius Toney is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. JuJu Smith-Schuster is inactive with a concussion and Mecole Hardman was placed on injured reserve with an abdominal injury earlier this week.

The Chargers may be without Mike Williams for the rest of the game was well. Playing for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week Seven, Williams may have aggravated it during the first quarter when he caught a pass along the sideline. Williams was announced as questionable to return, but was pacing the sideline without his helmet during the second quarter.

Los Angeles is set to have the ball first to begin the second half.

