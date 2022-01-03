The Vikings’ secondary is officially even more depleted for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler is inactive for the contest after he entered the weekend doubtful with a calf injury. He didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday.

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce is also inactive after he was declared out with an illness. But tight end Tyler Conklin and linebacker Chazz Surratt, who were both questionable, are active.

Quarterback Sean Mannion is set to start against the Packers after starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Kellen Mond will be Mannion’s backup.

On the other side, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was placed on the COVID-19 list on Sunday. He was already ruled out with his shoulder injury after coming off of injured reserve earlier this week.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is also inactive as he continues his recovery from tearing his ACL just over a year ago.

Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster is active after he was questionable with a back injury. Safety Shawn Davis, safety Vernon Scott, offensive lineman Billy Turner, and defensive lineman Jack Heflin are also inactive for Green Bay.

Dantzler, Pierce, quarterback Kyle Sloter, running back Wayne Gallman, guard Wyatt Davis, and defensive end Tashawn Bower are inactive for Minnesota.

Sunday Night Football: Cameron Dantzler inactive for Vikings-Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk