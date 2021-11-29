Sunday Night Football: After bizarre second-quarter finish, Ravens lead Browns 6-3 at halftime

Cleveland and Baltimore had a bizarre finish to the second quarter, with five combined turnovers in just over the last three minutes.

But the Ravens have connected on both of their field goals while the Browns are just 1-of-2, and that’s why Baltimore leads 6-3 at halftime.

Cleveland picked off quarterback Lamar Jackson on three consecutive drives but scored off of only one of them. The sequence started late in the second quarter when receiver Jarvis Landry fumbled when he took a direct snap and looked to throw on 1st-and-10 from the Baltimore 34. Edge rusher Odafe Oweh got to Landry to knock the ball out and linebacker Patrick Queen recovered it.

But the Ravens gave it right back when a Jackson pass was tipped and cornerback Denzel Ward made a diving interception. It was Ward’s third interception of the season and second in as many games.

Kicker Chase McLaughlin, who had missed a 46-yard attempt earlier in the contest, connected on a field goal from the same distance, this time putting the ball off the left post and through the uprights.

Safety Grant Delpit then intercepted Jackson on a pass intended for tight end Mark Andrews. But quarterback Baker Mayfield gave it right back when the ball slipped out of his right hand as he was backing up for a screen pass.

Finally, Jackson tossed his third interception — matching a career-high for a single game — when looking for Mark Andrews over the middle. Ronnie Harrison got that pass, though the Browns couldn’t do anything with it.

Earlier in the second quarter, it looked like the Ravens would score a touchdown when the club went on a long, sustained drive. But when guard Kevin Zeitler committed a false start on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, the Ravens elected to send out Tucker for his second field goal of the contest. He nailed the 25-yard attempt for a 6-0 lead.

Jackson is 10-of-17 passing for 74 yards with his three picks. He’s also leading the club with 40 yards rushing on nine carries.

On the other side, Mayfield is 10-of-22 passing for 128 yards. Back from his calf injury, Kareem Hunt leads the Browns with five rushes for 14 yards. Nick Chubb has four carries for 6 yards.

