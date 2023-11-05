Sunday Night Football Bills vs. Bengals: Injury report and fantasy football updates

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) finds running room against Tampa Bay. Allen rushed for 41-yards.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, appears ready for Week 9 despite dealing with a right shoulder injury. speculation around if he would play against the Cincinnati Bengals came after Allen was seen getting his shoulder examined in the medical tent during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he continued to play and led the Bills to a 24-18 win in Week 8.

Although he sat out of practice on Wednesday, Allen participated on Thursday and Friday. Reports put him in good shape for the upcoming game against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

This season, Allen has thrown for 2,165 yards, with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bengals, on the other hand, could be without their star running back, Joe Mixon, who was listed as questionable with a chest injury leading up to Sunday night's game.

Additionally, the Bengals have rookie running back Chase Brown on the injury reserve. Therefore, if Mixon is out, the Bengals must rely on Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans against the Bills.

Getting the axe: NFL hot seat rankings: Which coaches could be fired after Raiders dropped Josh McDaniels?

Week 9 Bills injury report

Here are the latest injury designations, as of Saturday.

RB Nyheim Hines (Knee) Injury Reserve for Week 9

TE Zach Davidson (Undisclosed) Injury Reserve for Week 9

OT Tommy Doyle (Knee) Injury Reserve for Week 9

CB Tre'Davious White (Achilles) Injury Reserve for Week 9

Week 9 Bengals injury report

Here are the latest injury designations, as of Saturday.

RB Joe Mixon (Chest) questionable for Week 9

OG Max Scharping (Knee) questionable for Week 9

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (Knee) questionable for Week 9

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals odds, picks and predictions

Fantasy football Week 9: Bills fantasy updates, outlook

QB Josh Allen: Allen has been dealing with a shoulder injury, but it hasn't held him back. He is currently ranked second in passing grade, third in completion rate, and fourth in yards per attempt in fantasy football. Allen is a great pick for QB1 among fantasy managers, especially when facing Cincinnati, who have allowed the fourth-highest yards per attempt and have struggled to defend quarterbacks on passing touchdowns.

RB James Cook: In Week 8, Cook had the highest number of snaps of the season and managed to gain 73 total yards in 15 touches. For Week 9, Cook is an excellent choice as RB1 against the Bengals due to the fact that Cincinnati's run defense has allowed the third-highest explosive run rate and have the second-most missed tackles per attempt, making Cook an even more attractive option for fantasy football managers.

WR Stefon Diggs: Stefon Diggs has been the focal point of the Bills' play-action passes with a target share of 30.1%. In the Week 8 24-18 win against the Buccaneers, he caught nine out of 12 targets for 70 yards. So far this season, Diggs has amassed 64 receptions for 748 yards and six touchdowns. Fantasy football managers should consider Diggs as one of the top picks for the wide receiver position in Week 9.

Fantasy football Week 9: Bengals fantasy updates, outlook

QB Joe Burrow: Burrow completed 32-of-38 attempts for three touchdowns and had 43 rushing yards in a huge win against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. Burrow is a confident QB1 pick for fantasy football managers for Week 9 after his dominate performance.

RB Trayveon Williams: Joe Mixon is currently listed as questionable for Week 9. Therefore, a reliable option for fantasy football managers looking for a solid pick at the running back position could be Trayveon Williams, who is the backup for Mixon. When Mixon is healthy, Williams doesn't get many opportunities to carry the ball. However, in Week 3 against the Rams, Williams managed to rush for four yards. Williams is the safe option with the uncertainty around Mixon.

WR Ja'Marr Chase: Chase had an impressive performance in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers, completing 10 of 12 targets for 100 yards and a touchdown. He currently ranks second in red zone targets in fantasy football. In the last five games, he has been averaging at least 23 targets and 80 receiving yards, showcasing his consistent performance. As Joe Burrow gets healthier, Chase's fantasy stats continue to improve. With Burrow expected to play in Week 9, Chase is a top pick for the Bengals' wide receiver position.

Next man up: NFL backup QB rankings: Which teams are living dangerously with contingency plans?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills vs. Bengals SNF: Injury report, fantasy football updates