Sunday Night Football betting preview: Jets vs. Raiders predictions, odds, player props

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) will host the New York Jets (4-4) in a primetime matchup Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium.

The Jets are coming off a tough 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, which ended their three-game winning streak. Quarterback Zach Wilson had 263 passing yards for the Jets, but their offense struggled to protect him, with Wilson being sacked eight times.

Wilson has been sacked at least four times in the past four games. Despite his struggles, Jets head coach, Robert Saleh, has made it clear that he is sticking with Wilson as their quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders are entering Week 10 on a high after their 30-6 victory over the New York Giants, just days after the Raiders' head coach and general manager were fired.

The Jets passing offense will likely have a tough time against Maxx Crosby, who is tied for second in the NFL in sacks (9.5). Despite heading into Week 10 with a loss, The Jets are favorites to beat the Raiders.

NFL odds Week 10: Jets at Raiders lines, betting trends

The Jets are favorites to defeat the Raiders, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Betting odds, as of Thursday morning:

Spread: Jets (-1)

Moneyline: Jets (-120); Raiders (+100)

Over/Under: 36 points

NFL betting Week 10: Jets at Raiders player prop bets

Best Jets player prop pets, per BetMGM:

Breece Hall has hit the longest rush over in his last 7 games (+7.00)

Zach Wilson has hit the completions under in 8 of his last 9 games (+6.85)

Corey Davis has hit the receptions under in 9 of his last 11 games (+6.90)

Garrett Wilson has hit the receptions over in 8 of his last 11 games (+5.90)

Best Raiders player prop bets per BetMGM:

Josh Jacobs has hit the rushing yards over in 12 of his last 17 games (+6.00)

Davante Adams has hit the longest reception over in 7 of his last 9 games (+4.90)

Hunter Renfrow has hit the longest reception under in 5 of his last 6 games (+3.60)

Josh Jacobs has hit the longest reception over in 10 of his last 16 games (+3.45)

NFL betting Week 10: Jets at Raiders best bets

Jets best bets per BetMGM:

The New York Jets have hit the 4Q game total under in 13 of their last 16 games (+9.65)

The New York Jets have covered the 1Q spread in 8 of their last 11 away games (+4.65)

The New York Jets have hit the 1Q moneyline in 4 of their last 11 away games (+0.90)

The New York Jets have hit the 1H game total over in 6 of their last 11 away games (+0.55)

Raiders best bets per BetMGM:

The Las Vegas Raiders have hit the 3Q game total over in 7 of their last 9 games at home (+5.05)

The Las Vegas Raiders have covered the 2Q spread in 7 of their last 9 games at home (+5.00)

The Las Vegas Raiders have hit the 4Q game total under in 11 of their last 18 games (+3.90)

The Las Vegas Raiders have hit the 2Q game total over in 6 of their last 9 games at home (+3.85)

Week 10: Jets vs. Raiders predictions

Sportsbook Review: Raiders weakness will be exposed

Staff writes: "All that optimism in Vegas made me want to back the Raiders as a short home underdog versus the Jets, but there’s one big reason I couldn’t pull the trigger: Las Vegas’ inability to stop the run. The New York Giants averaged nearly five yards per carry last week against a Raiders front that allows almost 140 rushing yards per game, and that weakness on the ground should be exposed again in this game by a New York Jets team averaging 4.7 yards per run on the year."

Doc's Sports: Take the Jets

Staff writes: "The New York Jets have an average of 16.5 points per outing. As a team they're averaging 103.4 yards on the ground which has them sitting 20th in the National Football League. The Jets have tallied 2,183 total yards over the course of this year. New York has recorded 70 first downs as an offense, and they have been hurt by 52 penalties for 360 yds. They have given the ball to the opposition 13 different times (5 interceptions and 8 fumbles). In terms of distribution of touchdowns, New York has earned 5 touchdowns through the air and 3 touchdowns via the ground."

Athlon Sports: Las Vegas 21 - New York 16

Staff writes: "This season, the Raiders have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least -102 on the moneyline."

