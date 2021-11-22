The Steelers got quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back off the COVID-19 list on Saturday and he is officially active to start Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.

Roethlisberger tested positive for the virus late last week and missed the Week 10 tie against the Lions. Though he didn’t practice this week, he’s still expected to take the first snap for the team over backup Mason Rudolph.

Receiver Chase Claypool (toe) is also active after missing last week’s game.

Pittsburgh, however, will be missing three key players from its defense. Edge rusher T.J. Watt (hip/knee) and cornerback Joe Haden (foot) were declared out on Friday after missing all three days of practice and are inactive. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is also out on the COVID-19 list.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Buddy Johnson, and defensive end Isaiah Loudermilk (groin) are also inactive for Pittsburgh.

The Chargers are also missing a key defender, as defensive tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder) is inactive. Safety Alohi Gilman (quadriceps), defensive back Mark Webb Jr. (knee), running back Joshua Kelley, quarterback Easton Stick, offensive lineman Trey Pipkins, and fullback Gabe Nabers. are also inactive.

Sunday Night Football: Ben Roethlisberger active for Steelers after stint on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk