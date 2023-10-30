Sunday Night Football: Austin Ekeler, Justin Herbert lead Chargers to 30-13 victory

Tyson Bagent's second start did not look much like his first.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers spoiled things for the undrafted rookie quarterback, as Los Angeles defeated Chicago 30-13 on Sunday Night Football.

Herbert was excellent, helping the Chargers build a 24-7 halftime lead with three touchdown passes in the first half. L.A. scored on each of its first four drives, including a two-minute drill to end the second quarter.

Running back Austin Ekeler started the scoring with a 39-yard touchdown on a screen pass. Simi Fehoko then caught a 9-yard touchdown and Donald Parham caught an 11-yard touchdown with four seconds left in the second quarter.

Kicker Cameron Dicker made field goals of 43, 53, and 46 yards to get the Chargers to 30 points.

Herbert finished the game 31-of-40 for 298 yards with three touchdowns and no picks.

Ekeler led the way with seven catches for 94 yards with a touchdown, though he did have a fumble. He also rushed 15 times for 29 yards.

On the other side, Bagent started the game with a 41-yard bomb down the right side to Darnell Mooney — a play that may have been prematurely blown dead. But Chicago’s offense didn’t get anything going until late in the second quarter. A 14-play, 75-yard drive ended with Darrynton Evans getting in the end zone with an 11-yard touchdown run.

Chicago didn’t score again until 2:12 left in the fourth quarter, as Bagent snuck into the paint with a “Tush push”-style play. The Bears went for two and didn't get it, keeping them at 13 points.

Bagent was 25-of-37 for 232 yards with a pair of interceptions. Tight end Cole Kmet caught 10 passes for 79 yards to lead Chicago. D’Onta Foreman had 34 yards on nine carries.

Now at 3-4, the Chargers will play the Jets on the road next Monday night.

The 2-6 Bears will be on the road again to play the Saints in Week 9.