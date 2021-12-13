Sunday Night Football: Aaron Rodgers still owns Bears, throws four TDs in 45-30 victory

Earlier this week, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted his “I still own you” comments to Bears fans could be used against him at some point.

But Sunday was not that day.

Though the Bears held a 27-21 halftime lead, the Packers scored 24 straight points to beat their division rival 45-30.

Rodgers was terrific, particularly in the second half when he threw a pair of touchdown passes. He finished the contest 29-of-37 passing for 341 yards with four touchdowns. Green Bay’s last scoring drive was a 13-play, 71-yard clock bleeder that ended with a 3-yard score from Rodgers to receiver Davante Adams. The long possessions took 8:38.

With that score, Adams tied receiver Jordy Nelson for No. 2 on Green Bay’s all-time list with 69 touchdown receptions.

Adams finished with 10 catches for 121 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Allen Lazard also had six catches for 76 yards with a TD.

After the second quarter, it looked like the game was going to be a shootout. Chicago scored 24 points in the period and Green Bay put up 21. According to NFL research, it was the first time since at least 1925 that there were five touchdowns of at least 35 yards in a single quarter.

But the explosive plays slowed down in the second half as the Bears didn’t manage a first down on their first four possessions. Quarterback Justin Fields was strip-sacked on Chicago’s first drive in the third quarter and that led to a quick Green Bay touchdown.

The Bears didn’t score until Cairo Santos hit a 43-yard field goal with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter to make it a two-possession game.

They made it more interesting by recovering an onside kick. But Fields threw his second interception of the night on fourth-and-13 with 53 seconds left, effectively ending the game.

Fields finished 18-of-33 passing for 224 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions along with one lost fumble. Fields also led the Bears with 74 yards rushing on nine carries.

With the win, the Packers move to 10-3. If the Cardinals lose to the Rams on Monday night, Green Bay will hold the NFC’s No. 1 seed. The Packers travel to Baltimore next week to play the Ravens, who may not have quarterback Lamar Jackson after he suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

Rodgers’ regular-season record against the Bears also improved to 22-5.

The Bears, however, are 4-9 and look more and more likely to make a regime change. They’ll take on the Vikings next week at home next Monday night.

