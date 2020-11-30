Sunday Night Football: Aaron Rodgers throws four TDs as Packers rout Bears

Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes, and the Packers Defense forced three Mitchell Trubisky turnovers as Green Bay steamrolled the Bears 41-25 on Sunday Night Football.

Six different players scored for the Packers, who moved to 8-3 with the win. They have the Eagles, Lions, Panthers, Titans and Bears remaining.

The Saints have the best record in the NFC at 9-2, but the Packers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with a 37-30 victory in Week 3.

The Bears fell to 5-6 and into a second-place tie in the NFC North with the Vikings with their fifth consecutive loss.

Rodgers was 21-of-29 for 211 yards and touchdowns of 12, 5, 2 and 39 yards to Davante Adams, Marcedes Lewis, Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan. The Packers’ scoring drives covered 75, 75, 80, 53 and 66 yards.

The Packers’ other touchdown came on a 14-yard fumble return by Preston Smith as Za'Darius Smith forced Trubisky to lose the football.

Packers safety Darnell Savage had two interceptions of Trubisky before injuring his back.

Trubisky, who returned to the starting lineup after Nick Foles‘ hip injury last week, went 26-of-46 for 242 yards with three touchdowns to go with the two interceptions and the lost fumble.

The Packers led 41-10 before Trubisky directed back-to-back scoring drives. David Montgomery had 16 touches for 143 yards and one touchdown.

Rodgers was not sacked or even hit, and the Bears forced only eight hurries. Rodgers eclipsed 50,000 career passing yards.

Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack had only three tackles and no other stats.

