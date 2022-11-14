Sunday Night Football: 49ers dominate Chargers in second half to win 22-16

It wasn’t as easy as many thought it would be as the banged-up Chargers put up a fight on Sunday Night Football. But the 49ers held the Chargers to 52 yards in the second half and outscored them 12-0 after trailing at halftime to win 22-16.

Both teams now are 5-4.

The Chargers trailed 19-16 when they forced a punt with 2:12 left, but Mitch Wishnowsky‘s punt landed at the 1-yard line. Samuel Womack downed it but eventually stepped into the end zone.

Officials marked it at the 1, though NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay argued it should have been a touchback.

Justin Herbert threw two incompletions, completed a 7-yard pass to Tre McKitty and then threw another incompletion on fourth-and-three. The 49ers, though, couldn’t score the clinching touchdown, settling for a 20-yard Robbie Gould field goal with 1:00 to play to give the Chargers one last comeback try.

On the first play from scrimmage after the ensuing kickoff, Herbert had his arm hit by Charles Omenihu and Talanoa Hufanga intercepted the duck for his fourth pick of the season.

The Chargers partially blocked a punt, forced a Brandon Aiyuk fumble, had six tackles for loss and held the 49ers to two touchdowns in five red zone trips. They also did a decent job on Christian McCaffrey, who had 38 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and four catches for 39 yards, and Deebo Samuel, who had four carries for 27 yards and two catches for 24 yards.

But Los Angeles had to settle for three Cameron Dicker field goals in the first half after reaching the San Francisco 29, 7 and 21.

Herbert went 21-of-35 for 196 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Chargers, who were missing leading wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, had 238 yards.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed 19 of 28 passes for 240 yards, and Aiyuk had six catches for 84 yards. Elijah Mitchell returned to gain 89 yards on 18 carries as the 49ers rushed for 157 yards.

