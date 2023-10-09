Sunday Night Football: 49ers control Cowboys in first half, lead 21-7 at halftime

Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner were too much for the Cowboys in the first half. Of course, the Cowboys didn't do much to help themselves with five penalties for 45 yards and a turnover.

The 49ers lead the frustrated Cowboys 21-7 at halftime.

Kittle has two touchdowns, and McCaffrey scored a touchdown for the 14 consecutive game. Purdy has a 128.6 passer rating. The 49ers defense, led by Bosa, Greenlaw and Warner, have three sacks, a forced fumble and have held the Cowboys to 93 yards and four first downs.

The Cowboys didn't pick up their first down until 11:46 remained in the second quarter.

Dak Prescott injured the middle finger on his right hand and had it taped late in the half. He finished 10-of-16 for 85 yards and a touchdown. Returner KaVontae Turpin caught a 26-yard touchdown pass with 7:45 left in the first half for his first career receiving touchdown.

Tony Pollard had four carries for 8 yards and lost a fumble, and CeeDee Lamb had two catches for 14 yards.

Purdy went 9-of-15 for 133 yards and two touchdowns, throws of 19 and 38 to Kittle. McCaffrey rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and made one catch for 19 yards. He did lose a fumble at the Dallas 2.