SUNDAY NIGHT 7: Vikings at 49ers

Sunday Night 7 is back for the Divisional Round following a first-place tie that saw seven lucky fans take home $9,700 each! As always, the $100,000 weekly award is entirely guaranteed, so another contest — the final one this season, in fact — leaves one more chance for you to singlehandedly walk away with a piece of the $50,000 first place pool! Now on to this week’s NFC Divisional showdown between the Vikings and Saints…

Editor's Note: “Sunday Night 7” is the newest free-to-play game on NBC Sports Predictor and features $2 MILLION in guaranteed cash prizes this season. Click here to play!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1. First TD of the Game?

(Dalvin Cook, Raheem Mostert, Stefon Diggs, George Kittle, Kyle Rudolph, Other SF Player, Other MIN Player)

You can have your pick of the litter between Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel, and Kendrick Bourne against Minnesota’s depleted secondary by simply selecting “Other SF Player.” Fading Kittle is obviously a tough pill to swallow, but it’s entirely plausible Jimmy Garoppolo leans on his wideout room in this matchup since the Vikings allowed the second-most receptions (231) to that position in particular this year.

2. Kirk Cousins vs. Jimmy Garoppolo: More Passing Yards? More Passing TD?

(More Passing Yards: Cousins, Garoppolo; More Passing TD: Cousins, Garoppolo, TIE)

The Niners’ defense admittedly struggled in the second half of the season, permitting 26 points and 215.1 passing yards per game in the team’s last eight contests. It should be noted, however, that stretch occurred without DE Dee Ford, S Jaquiski Tartt, and LB Kwon Alexander simultaneously available at any point, whereas San Francisco’s defense choked opposing offenses to 11 points and 169.1 passing yards per game in their first eight contests to start the year. With all trending towards returning to the field on Saturday, Cousins’ outlook, quite frankly, remains bleak. Garoppolo walking away as the leader in both categories seems to be the correct approach.

Story continues

3. Most Rushing Yards?

(Dalvin Cook, Raheem Mostert, Other MIN Player, Other SF Player)

Dalvin Cook exploded for 84 first-half yards against New Orleans in the Wild Card round then mustered another 46 in the second half and overtime. Even so, San Francisco’s defense arguably presents a much tougher test if their aforementioned group of defenders are healthy. The Niners also finished the year with the highest run rate from 21 personnel (2 running backs, 1 tight end), which Minnesota quietly seeped 6.9 yards per carry to this season. In other words, expect Raheem Mostert to explode ahead of the pack since he averaged 12.8 carries on 59 percent of the team’s snaps as their clear-cut starter over the last five games.

4. Longest TD of the Game?

(<15, 15-29, 30-44, 45-59, 60+)

With Adam Thielen (stitches) and Stefon Diggs (illness) struggling through injuries throughout the week, it’s impossible to depend on their respective explosiveness merely 48 hours after the fact. Jimmy Garoppolo meanwhile finished with a 6.7 average depth of target, 36th among 37 qualifiers under center this year, but still carried San Francisco to the fourth-most (62) 20-plus yard plays through the year during the regular season. Yards after the catch should come into play and help the Niners strike on a 30-44 yard score.

5. Most Receiving Yards?

(Stefon Diggs, George Kittle, Adam Thielen, Deebo Samuel, Other MIN Player, Other SF Player)

Thielen (ankle) and Diggs (illness) were contenders before popping up on Minnesota’s injury report mid-week. With both players gimping into Saturday, the safest selection remains George Kittle, who closed the year with 39/512/3 receiving over his last six games despite reportedly battling through a broken bone in his ankle for that stint. Note that the Vikings allowed the eighth-most receptions (84) to opposing tight ends this year.

6. Total Points in the Game?

(<39, 39-47, 48-54, 55-60, 61+)

The total points scored in this matchup ultimately comes down to the Vikings’ offense carrying their weight (with two injured receivers, nonetheless) across from Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon, and K’Waun Williams. Given the propensity of both attacks to run the ball heavily, though, a finish well under projected expectations — 39-47 total points, for example — seems more probable than not.

7. Winner and Winning Margin

(MIN/SF; 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14+)

Dalvin Cook and Minnesota’s offense surprisingly out-performed the Saints in a track meet in the Superdome, but outdoors in the Bay Area is a different story altogether. Perhaps the Vikings’ offense would garner favoritism if the Niners’ defense weren’t returning four pivotal starters. Thus, we should expect San Francisco to run away by double-digit points at home en route to a Conference Championship appearance next weekend.