SUNDAY NIGHT 7: SEAHAWKS AT RAMS

Sunday Night 7 is back for Week 14 after one lucky player took home the entire $50,000 first place prize from the Patriots-Texans matchup with a perfect score of 70 points! As always, the $100,000 weekly prize pool is entirely guaranteed, so you don’t even have to notch a perfect total to singlehandedly walk away with the first place victory all to yourself! Now on to this week’s NFC West showdown between the Seahawks and Rams…

1. First TD of the Game?

(Chris Carson, Todd Gurley, Tyler Lockett, Cooper Kupp, Other SEA, Other LAR)

Carson’s a terrifying wager if only because tapping his helmet as a symbol to bring Rashaad Penny in on the goal line (as he did on Monday night against the Vikings) is suddenly in his range of outcomes. Gurley’s been leaned on heavily recently and has multiple ‘outs’ to score since he can either punch it in or catch it while continuing to be used well ahead of Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson on the depth chart.

2. Russell Wilson vs. Jared Goff: More Passing Yards? More Passing TD?

(Yds: Russell Wilson, Jared Goff; TD: Russell Wilson, Jared Goff)

Goff struggled in three straight performances prior to Los Angeles’ dominating win over the Cardinals, averaging 209 passing yards and failing to throw a single touchdown in that stretch. Recall that was against the vaunted secondaries of the Steelers, Bears, and Ravens, though. In his two games prior versus the Falcons and Bengals, Goff tossed for 320 yards per game and four total scores with ease — not to mention his most recent 424-yard showing against Arizona. Wilson meanwhile has thrown for 241 yards or less in five of his last six outings due in part to Seattle’s stubborn mindset to grind the ball on the ground even when it’s the least optimal approach. With another terrific matchup on deck, we can count on Goff continuing his tear against less-than-stellar defenses and out-performing Wilson in both passing yards and touchdowns.

3. Total Passing Touchdowns?

(0-2, 3, 4, 5, 6+)

The Rams have allowed the eighth-fewest passing yards per game (227.5) since adding Jalen Ramsey in Week 7, permitting eight passing scores in their four bouts prior to shutting down Kyler Murray in Week 13. There’s no guarantee Pete Carroll and Seattle’s coaching staff allow Russ to drop back and cook given the team’s run-first way of life, but this category could result in a high number if that approach is unleashed. Best guess is four or more.

4. Most Rushing Yards?

(Chris Carson, Todd Gurley, Other SEA, Other LA)

Exclude Gurley’s six empty carries in the Rams’ recent five-score loss to the Ravens and you’ll notice he’s handled 25 and 19 rushes in his two surrounding performances. Sean McVay said that recent uptick in reps can be attributed to the coach simply “not being an idiot.” On the other side, though, Chris Carson recently begun splitting work with Rashaad Penny in a true timeshare. With Gurley likely handling every backfield carry for the second straight game, he’s an easy usage-based pick to lead all in rushing production.

5. Most Receiving Yards?

(Cooper Kupp, Tyler Lockett, Brandin Cooks, D.K. Metcalf, Robert Woods, Other SEA, Other LAR)

We can exclude Lockett entirely since he’s stumbled for a total of four catches over his last three games. Cooper Kupp is Los Angeles’ perceived No. 1 wideout but note Robert Woods’ team-high 39 targets in his last three performances. With that said, Woods is the safest pick to lead in receiving again since he’s the beneficiary of plus on-paper matchups opposite corners Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers along the perimeter.

6. Longest Field Goal?

(<40, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55+)

Jason Myers has merely attempted three kicks from 50-plus yards out, so we should look to Greg ‘the Leg’ Zuerlein’s 14 tries from 40-plus yards deep if selecting a longer range. A successful shot from 50-54 yards is certainly plausible if the Rams are stumped outside the 30-yard line at any point in regulation.

7. Winner and Winning Margin

(SEA/LAR; 1-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14+)

Los Angeles’ struggles have been strictly defensive-oriented, otherwise plowing through lesser opponents like the Falcons, Bengals, and Cardinals with ease. The Seahawks don’t offer much in their secondary, giving Goff at the very least a chance to shine much like Kirk Cousins recently did on 22-of-38 attempts for 276 yards and two scores in Monday night’s loss. This is a terrific spot for the Rams to continue surging at home in a 4-6 point win.